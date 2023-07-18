Bill Gates Not Engaged to Girlfriend Despite Ring On Wedding Finger —  Reps

The Microsoft founder, Bill Gates and his girlfriend, Paula Hurd, recently made news when the pair were spotted in New York City over the weekend.…

The Microsoft founder, Bill Gates and his girlfriend, Paula Hurd, recently made news when the pair were spotted in New York City over the weekend. Interestingly, Paula was spotted wearing a ring leading many speculating that the two were engaged.

It was gathered that when TMZ.com reached out to representatives of Bill Gates it was revealed that the billionaire’s girlfriend, Hurd’s ring is actually one she has owned for decades so ‘it is nothing new or to symbolise an upcoming marriage.’

However, engagement or not, the pair still seem to be enjoying their time in New York City as they were spotted getting on a helicopter out of the city Monday.

Paula and Bill were linked early last year when they were photographed at a tennis tournament in Indian Wells, CA.

Bill and Melinda Gates finalised their divorce in August 2021 — agreeing to follow terms of a “Separation Contract” which determined who walked away with what as far as money and property.

As for Paula, she’s the widow of former Oracle Co-CEP and president Mark Hurd.

