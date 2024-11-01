Bill for inclusion of portfolios for ministerial nominees scales 2nd reading

A bill for mandatory inclusion of portfolios for ministerial nominees and commissioners before submission to relevant assemblies for confirmation has passed second reading in the House of Representatives.

The bill which was sponsored by Rep. Eugene Dibiagwu (APC-Imo) scaled second reading at plenary on Thursday in Abuja.

Leading the debate, Dibiagwu said that the National Assembly and the State Houses of Assembly are empowered to receive the nominations of ministers and commissioner from the president and the governor to screen, and possibly confirm or reject the nominations.

Dibiagwu said that the desire for robust review of the nominations has raised the conversation for the inclusion of the portfolios proposed for each nominee.

This, he said would help to scrutinise each nominee, examine the preparedness of such nominee for the national task, in the particular sector where he/she is being nominated.

In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Benjamin Kalu referred the bill to the Committee on the Review of the Constitution for further legislative actions. (NAN)