Biles makes history with record eighth US title

Simone Biles broke a 90-year record by winning her eighth all-around title at the US Gymnastics Championships. Her win comes less than a month after…

Simone Biles broke a 90-year record by winning her eighth all-around title at the US Gymnastics Championships.

Her win comes less than a month after the four-time Olympic champion returned to competition, following a two-year break to work on her mental health.

The 26-year-old’s floor routine earned a score of 15.400, giving her an all-around total of 118.450, with Shilese Jones 3.9 points back in second.

Biles moves ahead of Alfred Jochim, who claimed his seventh US title in 1933, became the first US all-around champion in 2013, and matched Jochim’s record in 2021.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...