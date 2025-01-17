Bilateral relations: UAE president to visit Nigeria

The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has accepted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s invitation to visit Nigeria this year.

President Tinubu extended an invitation to his UAE counterpart on Wednesday night during their bilateral talks on the sidelines of the ongoing Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025.

President Tinubu arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday as a guest of the UAE President to participate in the Sustainability Week, a forum for exchanging ideas to support sustainable development worldwide and encourage collective action to address global challenges, such as climate change, water and energy crises.

He delivered Nigeria’s position on climate and other challenges earlier on Wednesday and congratulated the UAE leader for the successful event.

During the discussions, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked President Tinubu for accepting his invitation and expressed the UAE’s determination to strengthen economic cooperation between Nigeria and his country.

The two leaders also explored attracting investment into Nigeria.

The president told his host that his administration’s economic reforms are yielding fruits and called on the UAE to partner with Nigeria to develop the economy.

He said the reforms had stabilised and grown the economy, encouraging foreign investors, including international oil companies, to announce billion-dollar investments, signalling renewed confidence in doing business with Africa’s most populous nation.

President Tinubu thanked Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm reception he and his aides received since their arrival over the weekend.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Finance Wale Edun and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu accompanied President Tinubu to the meeting at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan accompanied the UAE President.