Big Eyes Coin or Babydoge Coin? Make the Purrfect Choice!

With the new bull market and alt season trending in the crypto world, meme coins have been getting a lot of attention. Babydoge Coin, which was recently listed on a top 5 exchange, has been one of the hottest meme coins on the market.

Meanwhile, the launch of Big Eyes Coin has been highly anticipated. As the Big Eyes Coin enters the final round of its presale, many are wondering which coin will come out on top.

Babydoge Coin: A Pup Among Giants

Babydoge Coin is a newer meme coin that has gained a lot of popularity in a short amount of time. It was created as a spinoff of Dogecoin and has been marketed heavily by influencers, including Elon Musk.

The coin has recently been listed on a top 5 exchange, which has further increased its visibility and value. The listing has opened up a world of possibilities for the coin, from accessibility to valuation, which implies that it can now build a larger network and greatly increase its value.

This listing has now solidified the coin as a trusted and legitimate coin in the minds of investors. If the value escalates in the coming months, it could become the next Dogecoin or Shiba Inu.

Big Eyes Coin: A Fur-Nomenal Choice

Big Eyes Coin is a new meme coin that operates similarly to Shiba Inu. It was created as a community-driven project with a focus on transparency and fairness. The presale of the coin has been ongoing, with the final round ending on June 3.

The coin has been getting a lot of attention due to its unique features and promising returns. Its loot boxes give users a chance to invest between $10 – $10 000 to win prizes up to a million dollars. With the presale coming to an end, users can also get a 300% bonus on these boxes by using the bonus code END300.

Additionally, the platform has allowed users to mint, collect and trade unique NFTs via the OpenSea marketplace. With this addition, users now have a long-term investment option which solidifies the investor network of Big Eyes Coin.

Big Eyes Coin Vs. Babydoge Coin

While both coins operate with a deflationary economy, there are several differences between Big Eyes Coin and Babydoge Coin. First, Big Eyes Coin has a much lower total supply of tokens compared to Babydoge Coin.

This means that there are fewer Big Eyes Coins available, which could increase its value in the long run. However, because it is new to the market and not as established as BabyDoge, it may not get a strong initial following by mainstream investors. Although, the competitive rewards given to users by Big Eyes Coin amplify its potential and may be the key to its success in the larger market.

On the other hand, Babydoge Coin has been marketed heavily by influencers, including Elon Musk, which has increased its visibility and value. It has also been listed on a top 5 exchange, which further validates its legitimacy as a meme coin. This will put it as a top choice for meme coin investment.

Between the listing and the support from Elon, BabyDoge looks to have a better chance to be the higher performer for the year.

Which Coin Will Be The Best Meme Coin For 2023?

It is difficult to predict which coin will be the best meme coin for 2023, as many factors could impact their value.

Both Big Eyes Coin and Babydoge Coin have unique features that could make them attractive investments. However, it is important to consider the risks associated with investing in meme coins, as they can be highly volatile and unpredictable.

BabyDoge has a large supply and is more established, yet it could still dip if Elon Musk throws his support another way – we saw this happen when he stepped away from Dogecoin – and this will put investors at a loss. However, since Big Eyes Coin has been at the forefront of investors’ minds since its presale was announced, it constantly escalated its rewards, increasing the profit for many investors.

Big Eyes Coin can be considered less volatile and unpredictable than BabyDoge because it relies solely on its community and investors, not on a celebrity influence. Furthermore, the reward systems of the platform show much promise for investors and may be the best choice for their financial recovery.

In conclusion, both Big Eyes Coin and Babydoge Coin are promising meme coins with unique features and the potential for high returns. As the crypto world enters a new alt season, investing in meme coins could be a lucrative opportunity. However, investors should approach these investments with caution and do their research before making any decisions.

