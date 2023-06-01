Biden Trips, Falls in public

United States President Joe Biden tripped and fell after handing out the last diploma at a graduation ceremony at the US Air Force Academy on…

United States President Joe Biden tripped and fell after handing out the last diploma at a graduation ceremony at the US Air Force Academy on Thursday.

The president, however, quickly got up with the support of his aides, and walked back to his seat.

The 80-year-old US president fell forward, caught himself with his hands, then got up on one knee helped by three people, and strolled back to his seat.

After Biden was helped up, he pointed behind him, apparently indicating what he tripped over.

I’ll Work With You, Biden Assures Tinubu

Biden sends delegation to Tinubu’s inauguration

He was not weighed down by the fall as he started mingling with other officials afterward, smiling and giving a “thumbs up” sign.

White House communications director Ben LaBolt said that Biden was fine.

“There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands,” he explained.

The fall came after a commencement address Biden delivered to a flag-waving audience where he warned graduates they will enter service in an increasingly unstable world, citing challenges from Russia and China.

Biden, the oldest person to hold the Oval Office, is running for re-election in 2024.

Polls show Americans are concerned about anyone over 75 becoming president. His leading Republican opponent, Donald Trump, turns 77 this month.

US media said doctors declared Biden healthy and fit for duty after a physical examination in February, noting the President does not drink alcohol or use tobacco and exercises “at least” five times a week.

There was a report that Biden fell as he was dismounting his bicycle last June, after snaring a foot in a toe clip, but was uninjured.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...