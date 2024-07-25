Biden: I withdrew from Presidential race to give new generation a chance

President Joe Biden of the United States (US) has explained why he withdrew from the November 5 election. Biden, 81, served as deputy of Barack…

President Joe Biden of the United States (US) has explained why he withdrew from the November 5 election.

Biden, 81, served as deputy of Barack Obama, during his two terms as America’s number one citizen.

Like Obama and other Democrats, Biden lined up behind Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Presidential election won by President Donald Trump.

Four years later, Biden defeated Trump who was seeking reelection. Then 77, he had made history as the oldest person to be elected into the Oval Office.

How Trump donated to Kamala Harris’ campaign before Biden picked her as running mate

U.S. Poll: Democrats race to name new candidate after Biden’s exit

However, his presidency has been marred with controversies, especially on account of ill-health and fitness.

The issue reached its height after Trump defeated him by a wide margin in a presidential debate some weeks ago.

Biden had consistently resisted pressure to quit until he announced it in a post on his X handle, on Sunday.

While announcing his decision to step down, Biden said he would remain as President and Commander-in-Chief until his term ends in January 2025.

Speaking in a televised address on Wednesday night, Biden said he ended his re-election campaign in a bid to save US democracy.

According to him, he endorsed his deputy, Kamala Harris, to unite their fellow Democrats and the country.

He said: “I revere this office. But I love my country more. I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation.

“That is the best way to unite our nation.”

The US president said he believed his record warranted a second term, but “nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy. That includes personal ambition”.

He added: “The great thing about America is here, kings and dictators do not rule. The people do. History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America lies in your hands.”

Biden is the first sitting president not to seek re-election since 1968 when Lyndon Johnson halted his campaign as his popularity sank during the Vietnam War.

Meanwhile, US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump launched a volley of attacks against Harris on Wednesday.

In his first rally since Harris became the de facto Democratic Party nominee, Trump described her as a “radical left lunatic”.

He also claimed that the US vice president was in favor of the “execution” of babies due to her position on abortions.

“She is a radical left lunatic who will destroy our country,” the former president and Republican nominee said.

So far, opinion polls indicate a tight race between the former president and Harris in a hypothetical match-up.