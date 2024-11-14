Biden assures Trump of smooth transition

US President-elect Donald Trump thanked President Joe Biden for pledging a smooth transfer of power as the victorious Republican made a historic return visit to the White House on Wednesday.

“Politics is tough, and in many cases it’s not a very nice world. It is a nice world today and I appreciate it very much,” Trump said after the two men shook hands in the Oval Office.

Trump, 78, added that the transition would be “smooth as you can get.”

Biden greeted Trump in front of a roaring fire, offering him congratulations and saying: “Welcome back.”

The 81-year-old Biden invited his sworn rival to the White House — despite the fact that Trump, who refused to admit his 2020 election loss, never afforded Biden the same courtesy.

Biden, who dropped out of the election in July but saw his successor Kamala Harris lose to Trump last week, said he was “looking forward to having a smooth transition.”

“We’ll do everything we can to make sure you’re accommodated, (have) what you need,” he told Trump.