Bichi emirate, firm donate solar station to Kano village

The Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, has commissioned a newly installed solar power station in Yal’lami village in Bichi LGA of Kano State donated by the emirate in collaboration with a firm, Sand Stream Nigeria Limited.

While commissioning the station, the emir said, “The project is part of effort by the emirate to provide a conducive atmosphere for the people in the domain and their neighbours. Our hope is that the new solar power station will assist in boosting small scale industries and promoting socio economic activities of the people in the area.”

While urging the people to use the opportunity judiciously, the emir reaffirmed that the emirate would not relent its effort in providing power energy, assuring that more would also be done in education, health, agriculture and entrepreneurship programmes to enable the people of the emirate become self-dependent.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sand Stream Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Ibrahim Abba Gana, while urging the people to take good care of the initiative, said over 350,000 houses were expected to benefit from it.

Responding on behalf of the Yal’lami community, Alhaji Hashim Sale Yal’lami commended the emir for selecting the community to execute the project and assured that they would use the opportunity to boost their socio-economic activities.