Bianca’s ministerial appointment by Tinubu a plus for APGA –National chair

The National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Sly Ezeokenwa, has said that the appointment of Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu as the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a plus for the party.

Ezeokenwa stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

He said that one of the plans of the party is to run an inclusive government when it gains power.

But Ezeokenwa said that there is no APC in Anambra State, saying plans are in the pipeline to increase APGA’s reach.

He said, “APGA performed better in the 2023 election than the results released or declared by INEC. You can’t take away the very distinguished place Ojukwu occupied in APGA. That is why till today I venerate him. The fact is that you can’t take away what he did for the party in the past. If you want to appeal to the sentiment of other sections in the country, you have to build the party as a party.

“I commend him on that appointment. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu is a member of APGA. She is a BoT member of the party. She has that appointment as the member of the party. We gave her a go ahead.

“After the president was elected, the first call I made to him was that now you won the election and the Supreme Court has affirmed your election as the president of Nigeria; it’s now time to close ranks. The people that can help you solve the problems in the country may not be domiciled within your party. You have technocrats in other political parties.

“My preoccupation as a leader of a political party is to make sure Tinubu succeeds. The interest of Nigerians is paramount. It’s not about which political party you belong to. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu’s appointment is a plus for our party because our party wants to play an inclusive government, where you have technocrats willing to contribute to the development of the country.”