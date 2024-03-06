Beyond the symptoms: A doctor’s insight into Nigeria’s economic crisis

As a doctor and a public health expert who interacts regularly with the common man and witnesses the struggles of ordinary Nigerians firsthand—rising costs, and fading hopes, I am compelled to reflect on the current economic crisis gripping our nation. While I am not an economic expert, the realities of hardship and despair are palpable in the lives of those I encounter. With prices of basic commodities and medicines skyrocketing and incomes remaining stagnant and, in some cases, even declining, the average Nigerian is struggling to make ends meet.

Nigeria’s wounds run deep, its fractures are too many and too severe to heal overnight. Decades of mismanagement and flawed policies preceded this crisis. Our foreign reserves bled dry to artificially prop up the naira, while the powers that were, fiddled like Nero as Rome burned. Those engaged in that knew very well that it was unsustainable in the long run. Now the chickens have come home to roost, and we are dealing with the fallout: a rapidly weakening currency, crippling shortages, and spiraling inflation.

President Tinubu, like any leader, faces immense challenges and constraints in steering the nation towards prosperity. While expectations may be high, it is essential to temper them with a dose of reality. No president, no matter how well-intentioned, is a magician capable of conjuring solutions out of thin air. Of course, President Tinubu cannot turn around decades of mismanagement in just nine months.

It is tempting to lay the blame at the feet of President Tinubu. However, blaming him after barely nine months in office is unfair and unrealistic, for the reality is far more complex. So, while it’s understandable for Nigerians to vent their frustrations over the current economic crunch, it makes little sense to put all the blame at the feet of the current administration. Nigeria did not get into this mess overnight, and it certainly cannot get out of it overnight. As Nigerians, we must recognise that the road to recovery will be long and arduous. It requires collective effort, sacrifice, and a commitment to addressing the root causes of our economic woes. Blaming individuals or playing the blame game only serves to distract from the systemic issues that require systemic solutions.

Comparing Nigeria’s economic woes to the healing process of an aliment provides a poignant analogy. Much like the process of recovering from an illness, the journey to economic stability in Nigeria mirrors a gradual healing. In the same way a patient must patiently adhere to a full course of treatment, the nation requires a sustained commitment to well-thought-out policies and systemic reforms. Just as an illness may leave lingering discomfort even after apparent recovery, Nigeria’s economic revival might be accompanied by residual challenges.

President Tinubu, in his nine months in office, serves as the caregiver administering the initial treatment, but the deep-seated issues demand a collective effort that extends beyond any single administration. Nigeria has been mismanaged for decades, and no leader, regardless of their intentions or capabilities, can single-handedly reverse the tide of years of neglect and poor governance. The healing process is intricate, necessitating time, care, and a strategic approach to mend the fractures inflicted by years of mismanagement and flawed policies. As a medical practitioner, I often explain to my patients – healing takes time. There are rarely any quick fixes or magic bullets. One has to go through the full course of treatment before seeing results.

The same principles apply to national economies too. So, Nigeria’s economy requires time and correct policies to recover. There are no quick fixes or magic bullets here. Patience is key, for, like the recovery from an ailment, the full realisation of Nigeria’s economic potential may take time, with persistent efforts required to address any residual discomfort in the form of ongoing challenges.

Of course, tell that to the average Nigerian battered daily by this economic crunch. Our people demand immediate salvation without comprehending why change hasn’t happened “like that.” They have forgotten, or some of us were too young to know, that prophets of old warned us repeatedly about these very times, economic experts and analysts had sounded alarm bells before things went too far, much like how the holy books foretell Jesus A.S’s second coming. And yet, like startled sheep, we feign surprise when the prophesied events transpire. Sadly, there were too few, if any who heeded the warnings and took corrective action in time. Instead, we were all too busy making money, chasing power, processing dual nationalisms and positioning for the next election cycle. Essential reforms were postponed, critical institutions were left to decay, and corruption was allowed to flourish. And now here we stand on the precipice.

At the same time, I cannot comprehend why some among us seem to rejoice over or make political capital of Nigeria’s economic woes. It shows a distinct lack of patriotism to celebrate your country’s misfortunes. We were all warned that decades of misrule would eventually catch up with us. Now it has unfortunately come to pass, despite the hopes that maybe this time things will be better.

Equally worrying is the behaviour of too many of my generation of younger Nigerians. We agitate loudly from the sidelines but lift no finger to fix things. We point fingers and hurl invectives on social media but proffer no solutions. We recline into our comfort zones, hoping problems will disappear instead of defying limits to make change happen. But the leaders of today will not be around forever. One day, the mantle will inevitably fall upon our generation. Make no mistake, that time is fast approaching, whether we like it or not. So rather than snipe from the sidelines, we better roll up our sleeves and help the current leaders address Nigeria’s mammoth challenges. Our children and grandchildren will not judge us by how much we critiqued but by how much we positively contributed when Nigeria needed us most.

I ask: What have you done to uplift this nation recently? What sacrifices do you make for the collective good? For how long will you criticise leaders instead of equipping yourself for future leadership? Nigeria’s second coming beckons her young, but are we ready to heed the call? My fellow young Nigerians, start preparing yourselves for leadership now! Learn from the positives and negatives of the past and current administrations. Immerse yourselves and understand the intricacies of governance, economic policies, and institution building. Because, ready or not, our time is coming sooner than we think.

One day, leadership must change hands. Young Nigerians must specially prepare for this epoch moment lest we repeat mistakes of the past. Learn everything you can about governance NOW! Those of us already privileged to be in the corridors of power must use this opportunity with wisdom, and this apprenticeship to carefully understudy leadership, optimising knowledge for future use. The health of Africa’s greatest hope depends sorely on us getting this transition right. Instead of pointing fingers, let us channel our energy towards constructive dialogue, collaboration, and holding our leaders accountable for their actions. It is only through unity and a shared vision for a better Nigeria that we can overcome the challenges that lie ahead.

Real change requires a collective effort and a willingness to confront the hard truths about our past and chart a new course towards a brighter future. No one leader or generation can resolve challenges of this magnitude alone. The healing of Africa’s giant is not a nine-month or nine-year project. It is the work of generations. But the foundation stones have to be laid here and now through hard work, cooperation, patriotism, and visionary leadership. Only then can we nurse this fractured economy back to full, thriving health and achieve our full potential as a proud African nation. So, let us not dwell on blame but instead focus on the work that lies ahead to build a more prosperous and equitable Nigeria for generations to come.

My young friends, shall we build the Nigeria we wish to see or stand aloof and watch her collapse? The second coming beckons. What will your response be?

Dr Halimah is based in Kano and can be reached via [email protected]