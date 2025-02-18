Beyond Politics – Tinubu ‘s masterstroke in North Central Development Commission

By Abdullahi O Haruna Haruspice

In what can only be described as a watershed moment in Nigeria’s history, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has once again demonstrated his unmatched foresight and unwavering commitment to national development by signing into law the North Central Development Commission (NCDC) Bill. This bold and transformative decision is a testament to his deep understanding of Nigeria’s regional dynamics and his determination to foster balanced growth across the federation.

For far too long, the North Central region—an area that has played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s economic, social, and political survival—has remained an untapped goldmine of human capital and natural resources. With this historic move, President Tinubu has provided a long-overdue institutional framework that will harness these resources, unlock the region’s immense potential, and propel it toward a new era of prosperity.

The establishment of the NCDC is not just a political gesture; it is a necessity birthed by decades of systemic challenges. The North Central region has been at the receiving end of some of Nigeria’s most complex crises—ranging from insurgency, banditry, and herdsmen-farmer clashes to illegal mining and the devastating impact of climate change. These multifaceted challenges have overwhelmed state governments and even stretched the federal government’s capacity to its limits.

Beyond these security and environmental challenges, the region has also suffered from a glaring drought of industries—particularly in sectors that could transform its economy. Despite being richly endowed with solid minerals such as limestone, tin, gold, columbite, and barite, the North Central region has largely remained a raw-material exporting hub, with little or no beneficiation industries to add value to these resources. This is a missed opportunity that has cost the region jobs, revenue, and economic growth.

The NCDC must champion an industrialization drive that prioritizes solid mineral beneficiation and value-added processing. By establishing mineral processing zones, encouraging investment in mineral refining, and providing incentives for local and foreign companies to set up industries, the region can transition from just mining resources to fully utilizing them for local and international markets. A well-structured Mineral Development Fund under the NCDC could finance small and medium-scale mining enterprises, ensuring that local communities benefit directly from their natural wealth.

Similarly, the North Central region’s vast agricultural potential has been undermined by a lack of agro-processing industries. Despite being a major producer of yam, cassava, rice, and other staple crops, much of the produce from the region is either wasted due to poor storage facilities or sold in raw form with little value addition. The NCDC should facilitate the establishment of agro-processing industrial parks, which will not only reduce post-harvest losses but also create thousands of jobs, stimulate rural economies, and boost Nigeria’s food security.

Another underutilized asset in the region is its waterways, particularly the River Niger and River Benue, which could serve as strategic economic corridors. These rivers, if properly harnessed, can transform transportation, irrigation, and hydroelectric power generation in the region. The NCDC must take the lead in developing inland water transport systems, constructing river ports, and promoting commercial activities along these waterways. By investing in smart irrigation schemes, the region’s vast arable land can be cultivated all year round, reducing reliance on rain-fed agriculture and enhancing food production.

To ensure the NCDC succeeds, innovative strategies must be deployed to drive impactful change. The commission should embrace digital transformation by establishing a Smart Development Hub, a centralized digital platform that tracks projects, disburses funds transparently, and allows citizens to monitor progress in real time. This level of accountability will prevent mismanagement and build public trust.

Another game-changing initiative would be the creation of North Central Innovation and Tech Hubs across major cities in the region. These hubs will nurture young talents, foster entrepreneurship, and drive technological advancements in sectors like agriculture, healthcare, and digital finance. By partnering with global tech giants and research institutions, the NCDC can position the region as Nigeria’s next frontier in technological innovation.

To tackle insecurity, the commission should invest in Community-Based Security Networks, leveraging advanced surveillance technologies such as drones, AI-driven crime mapping, and early warning systems to curb criminal activities. Empowering local vigilantes and integrating them with state security agencies will enhance rapid response capabilities.

Additionally, human capital development must take center stage. The NCDC should champion the North Central Talent Acceleration Program (NCTAP), a structured initiative that equips youths with high-demand skills in software engineering, renewable energy, and smart manufacturing. Scholarships and exchange programs with global institutions will elevate the region’s intellectual capacity and make it globally competitive.

For the NCDC to achieve its lofty goals, leadership selection will be crucial. Only individuals with proven track records, a deep passion for regional development, and an intimate understanding of the region’s challenges should be entrusted with key positions. The commission cannot afford to become a political dumping ground for career politicians with no real commitment to its mission. Square pegs must be placed in square holes—anything less would be a betrayal of the vision that inspired its creation.

It is also important to acknowledge that this historic moment would not have been possible without the commitment of the National Assembly, whose members, across party lines, saw the urgency of this bill and acted in unity to make it a reality. Their collective effort in deliberating, refining, and passing the NCDC Bill underscores their dedication to equitable development in Nigeria. The legislature’s responsiveness to the needs of the people reflects a growing consciousness that development must be inclusive and tailored to regional peculiarities. This is a commendable act of statesmanship that should be recognized and celebrated.

With the signing of the NCDC Bill into law, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not only addressed long-standing structural deficiencies in the North Central region but has also provided a roadmap for sustainable development. This is nation-building in its purest form—an effort that places the welfare and prosperity of the people at the forefront of governance.

The challenge now is execution. The North Central Development Commission must move beyond bureaucracy and political rhetoric to deliver tangible results. If properly managed, this commission will not only rejuvenate the North Central economy but will also serve as a model for other regions, demonstrating that with the right vision and leadership, no part of Nigeria has to remain underdeveloped. The North Central region has waited too long for this moment—the time for action is now!