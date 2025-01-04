Beyond messages of hope to Nigerians

As Nigerians usher in the year 2025, the atmosphere is filled with both anticipation and skepticism. In typical New Year fashion, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and state governors have shared messages of hope and renewal, seeking to inspire citizens with promises of brighter days ahead. While these messages offer some semblance of comfort, they have become a staple of governance, often lacking the substance needed to address the real challenges facing the populace.

The year 2024 was, for many Nigerians, a litany of economic struggles, social instability, and infrastructural inadequacies. From the soaring cost of living caused by subsidy removal to persistent insecurity in parts of the country, Nigerians endured a challenging year. Against this backdrop, hope must transcend rhetoric; it must be underpinned by deliberate and transformative actions aimed at alleviating hardship and restoring dignity to the lives of the average Nigerian.

For years, Nigerian leaders have relied on optimism as a tool to placate an increasingly disillusioned citizenry. Yet, hope without tangible results only deepens the trust deficit between the government and the people. Nigerians are no longer content with platitudes. They seek accountability, practical solutions, and a clear demonstration of the political will to confront the nation’s pressing issues.

In 2024, the removal of fuel subsidies and the subsequent hike in the cost of petrol was a bitter pill that many Nigerians swallowed with the promise of eventual economic stability. Months later, the anticipated benefits remain elusive, while inflation continues to erode purchasing power. Meanwhile, the minimum wage remains woefully inadequate, and many workers struggle to afford basic necessities.

Similarly, the power sector has seen little improvement despite numerous reforms and promises. Electricity tariffs have risen, but consistent power supply remains a dream for many households and businesses. This situation underscores the need for leaders to move beyond promises and take bold steps to overhaul critical sectors.

To move beyond messages of hope, the federal and state governments must focus on actionable strategies that directly address the challenges facing Nigerians.

Economic reforms with human face: While economic reforms are necessary for long-term growth, they must be implemented with sensitivity to the plight of ordinary citizens. The introduction of palliatives, social investment programmes, and support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) is crucial. For instance, the government’s proposed cash transfer scheme should be effectively managed to reach the most vulnerable populations. Strengthening agriculture: Food inflation remains a significant contributor to hardship in Nigeria. Investing in mechanized farming, providing subsidies to farmers, and improving access to agricultural financing can help boost food production and reduce reliance on imports. Tackling unemployment: Youth unemployment is a ticking time bomb. Initiatives such as skills acquisition programs, internships, and incentives for industries to employ young Nigerians must be prioritised. The government should also create an enabling environment for tech startups and innovation hubs to thrive. Enhancing Security: Without security, no meaningful development can occur. Addressing the root causes of insecurity, including unemployment and marginalisation, while equipping security forces with modern technology and intelligence capabilities, must remain top priorities. Education and healthcare: Investing in education and healthcare will pay long-term dividends for the country. If 2025 is to be a year of renewal, it must begin with a commitment from the government to match its words with deeds. Only then can hope transform into a tangible reality for millions of Nigerians longing for a better tomorrow.

Marvelous, a public affairs analyst wrote from Bwari, Abuja