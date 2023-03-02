Best Crypto Presales: Big Eyes Coin, Metacade, and Undercity are about to Dominate the Market

Well-established cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE), have been persevering through their ups and downs. In the end, they’ve become enormous with their…

Well-established cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE), have been persevering through their ups and downs. In the end, they’ve become enormous with their risen value. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Metacade (MCADE), and UnderCity (UND) are promising cryptocurrencies that are in presale. With each of them containing fascinating traits, this article will uncover what those traits are and why their future is looking optimistic!

Big Eyes with its Big Presale Achievement

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the cat-themed meme coin, whilst earning one of the biggest cryptocurrency presales ever! It’s decentralized and operates with a proof of stake consensus mechanism (the mechanism reduces carbon footprint). Ocean-based charities are supported by Big Eyes Coin, with 5% of their assets that are later donated. They’re also introducing loot boxes where there are 3 to purchase from Cute Box (around $100 to purchase), Kitty Vault ($500), and the Super Saiyan Box ($1000). The boxes could grant you a reward, such as $100k in Big Eyes tokens when you purchase the Super Saiyan Box.

Big Eyes is nowhere near the end of its story; the journey continues. You can buy your very own Big Eyes Coin here.

Step into the Virtual World of Undercity

Undercity (UND) is establishing its own Metaverse, with its land being 10,000 m2. Located in France, this is a virtual world where gamers, cosplayers, and roleplayers can meet and interact with each other. You can meet in restaurants, a bar, or even a gaming room where there’s a giant screen! You can buy your Undercity cryptos with crypto wallets such as MetaMask. As well as this, Undercity is committed to being fully decentralized with its inclusion of Web 3.0. There won’t be a central authority utilizing your cryptocurrencies.

At its early stage, Undercity has made an impressive $18k in its presale. Purchasing their crypto during its presale may potentially benefit you in the future!

Interact with Metacade

Metacade (MCADE) is building a gaming community with those who share similar interests! They’re enabling play-to-earn with their upcoming arcade game launch, which allows the community to compete and win. You can win exclusive prizes when succeeding in their tournaments. All of this will commence whilst remaining decentralized with Web 3.0. Other social media platforms, such as Discord, allows Metacaders to connect and play to earn. With these tournaments where you compete, you’re also able to make new friends and interact with them (on Discord, for instance).

Their mission is to make Metacade into a colossal cryptocurrency that unites gamers! So far, they’ve earned around $7.6 million, with its presale stage coming to a near end. You could be one of those who could prosper when investing!

A Bright Future

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is taking a different approach to other meme coins. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) focus their attention on dogs, whilst Big Eyes focuses on cats! On top of this, it’s continuously achieving big! Undercity (UND) is siding with the Metaverse by also functioning as a virtual crypto world. Metacade (MCADE) is taking crypto into gaming with its inclusion allowing fellow gamers to connect!

For All Things Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL