Berrettini takes Italy to brink of Davis Cup defence

Matteo Berrettini produced a superb display to give Davis Cup holders Italy a 1-0 lead on the Netherlands in Sunday’s final, defeating Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2.
The world number 35 edged the first set but hit his peak in the second and left the Dutchman no chance in Malaga, winning in 76 minutes.
Berrettini, who came to support Italy as they ended a 47-year wait for the trophy in 2023 as he missed out with an ankle injury, has been crucial in their Davis Cup defence.
The 28-year-old paired up with Sinner to help Italy triumph in a doubles decider against Argentina in the last eight, before winning his semifinal singles rubber against Thanasi Kokkinakis.