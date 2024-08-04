Benue: Widow, 6 children hospitalised after consuming pap

A family of seven was rushed to the hospital after consuming pap (Akamu) in Egba community of Agatu Local Government Area in Benue State, on…

A family of seven was rushed to the hospital after consuming pap (Akamu) in Egba community of Agatu Local Government Area in Benue State, on Sunday.

The affected family include a widow, Amina Isah, her four children, and two grandchildren.

One local resident, Adaji, claimed that the family began vomiting after consuming pap and were taken to a private clinic in the area.

Dr. Oyaje Sule, also known as Dr. Gana, who runs the clinic, confirmed the incident on telephone to journalists in Makurdi.

The doctor said that three members of the family, including the widow, were unconscious upon arrival.

He explained that the family had mistakenly used remnants of guinea corn mixed with chemicals intended for planting to make the pap.

Dr Sule said, “It is true they brought a woman I know in the community, along with her children and grandchildren, totaling seven, to my clinic this morning. The woman and two others were unconscious, but they have since been revived.”

He added that the ages of the children range from three to 30 years, aside from their grandmother, who is elderly.

The children were identified as Benjamin, Piko, Esther, Hassan Emmanuel, and one other.

“After consuming the contaminated pap, the family experienced severe vomiting and unconsciousness before being brought to the clinic, where they received immediate medical attention,” Dr Sule further explained.