Benue varsity students regain freedom after 8 days in captivity

The female students of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University (JOSTUM), formerly the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM), have regained freedom after eight days in captivity.

The students were kidnapped by gunmen on the North Core campus of the university around 8:30 pm last week Tuesday while heading for night prep.

Following the incident, the university management said it promptly notified the police and other security agencies to ensure the safe release of the kidnapped students.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Catherine Anene, in a statement on Thursday, said the victims were released at about 9:34 pm on Wednesday and are now receiving treatment in the hospital.

Anene said, “On 26/02/2025 at about 21.34hrs information was received from J. S. Tarka University, Makurdi, that students were kidnapped within the school premises by unknown persons. Swiftly a team of police officers were deployed for investigation.

“During the investigation, it was gathered that three (3) female students were held hostage by their kidnappers.

“On /3/2025 following continuous trail of the kidnappers, the victims were released at about 21.34hrs and are currently receiving medical attention at Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

“While the investigation is ongoing, the Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, Steve Yabanet, commends all officers that have been involved in the operation, particularly the IGP Intelligence Response Team from Abuja and other security agencies in Benue State for their commitment to this investigation.”