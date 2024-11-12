✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Benue records 63 Lassa fever cases, 11 deaths

    By Hope Abah, Makurdi

The Benue State government on Monday disclosed that the state recorded 63 Lassa fever cases with 11 deaths this year alone.

State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Yanmar Ortese, who made the disclosure during the opening of a Lassa Fever Case Management workshop in Makurdi said the 63 cases in 2024, resulting in 11 deaths, marked a 17 per cent case fatality rate.

Ortese, represented by Dr. Joshua Agbadu, acknowledged Benue’s progress in combating Lassa fever compared to previous years but emphasised the need for continued vigilance and training.

“This workshop is critical for empowering our healthcare workforce, especially as the disease remains a challenge for our healthcare system,” he said, citing dedicated centres like Benue State University Teaching Hospital.

The commissioner stressed the impact on healthcare workers, saying eight of them were affected while treating patients this year.

Meanwhile, the workshop, organised by the Benue State Ministry of Health and Human Services in collaboration with the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), aimed to equip healthcare workers with advanced skills for managing Lassa fever cases.

WHO State Coordinator, Dr. Mohammed Abdulkarim said that the disease remains a public health challenge as he reiterated WHO’s commitment to supporting collective response efforts.

The workshop also addressed the issue of Sexual Exploitation, Abuse, and Harassment (SEA) within humanitarian work.

 

