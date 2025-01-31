Benue political blocs begin mobilisation for 2027 gov’ship

Political blocs in Benue State have begun mobilisation efforts to position themselves for the 2027 governorship race, with various interest groups strategising to secure the seat.

Some of these blocs, driven by tribal affiliations, are already advocating for power to shift to their regions, even before the formal political process begins.

One of the latest groups to join the push is the Movement for the Actualization of the Kwande Gubernatorial Ambition (MAKGA).

At a press conference on Thursday in Makurdi, the group reaffirmed its demand for the governorship to shift to the Kwande intermediate area, arguing that the zone deserves the opportunity to complete the tenure of former Governor Aper Aku.

Speaking on behalf of MAKGA, Leonard Ikyem said the 2027 election presents a fresh opportunity for the Kwande people to pursue their long-standing governorship ambition.

He emphasised that the arguments for a Kwande candidate, which were valid in 2023, remain relevant, and that the area has qualified individuals capable of leading the state effectively.

Ikyem, flanked by supporters from various political platforms, also recalled Kwande’s historical role in ensuring Benue’s security, stressing that the region had once provided strong resistance against external threats.

Alia’s kinsmen endorse his re-election bid

Meanwhile, kinsmen of Governor Hyacinth Alia under the Mbangur Community Elites Coalition (MECOA) have declared their support for his re-election in 2027.

The group commended the governor’s performance, stating that his achievements over the past two years justify their backing for his second-term bid.

Speaking at a press conference in Makurdi, MECOA spokesman, Comrade Akpenpuun Terhide James, criticised unnamed individuals attempting to discredit the governor despite what he described as significant progress across the state.

Governor Alia, addressing supporters at a recent event in Vandeikya, his home local government area, assured them that no detractors could derail his re-election plans.