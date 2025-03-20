Benue: Police officer, 12 militias killed in gun battle

A unit commander of the Police Special Squad, Operation Zenda and 12 suspected militias were killed during a gun battle in Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State.

The confrontation began on Tuesday night and lasted into the early hours of Wednesday.

Witnesses said the police, on a routine operation to eliminate a newly formed local militia, encountered fierce resistance but ultimately overpowered the outlaws with superior firepower.

“The police unit commander, however, lost his life in the process. The outlaws suffered heavier casualties,” a source said.

Another source confirmed that the police had responded to distress calls from residents near the Buruku and Ushongo border when the tragic incident occurred.

The Benue State Police Command confirmed the killing of its officer and 12 local militias.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Catherine Anene, in a statement, said the police team were ambushed by a gang of criminals during which one of the team members, Inspector Terfa Anyiatse, sustained a gunshot injury which led to his death.

She said, “On 19/3/2025 at about 0200hrs, while some of the operatives were on their way to a criminal hideout at Agwabi, Tombo ward, Buruku Local Government Area, they ran into an ambush laid by the bandit who engaged the police in a fierce gun duel.

“In response, the police countered the ambush with more superior firepower that subdued the gang. At the end of the crossfire, twelve (12) bandits were neutralised while others escaped. The injured bandits were taken to the hospital where they were confirmed dead and deposited at the hospital morgue.”

Anene added that items recovered from them include three (3) AK-47 rifles, six rounds of live ammunition, camouflage uniforms and assorted charms.