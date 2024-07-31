Benue: Police arrest suspected robber, spiritual leader

The police in Benue State have arrested one Tersoo Dabo whose gang allegedly terrorises motorists and passengers on the Makurdi-Lafia highway, and their spiritual leader,…

The police in Benue State have arrested one Tersoo Dabo whose gang allegedly terrorises motorists and passengers on the Makurdi-Lafia highway, and their spiritual leader, Martin Akunu.

It was learnt that Akunu (37), a resident of Udei town in Guma LGA, usually fortified the seven-man gang before they went out for operation.

The police spokeswoman in the state, SP Catherine Anene, on Monday, said, “On 18/7/2024 at about 1130 hours one Tersoo Dabo (22) of Udei was arrested in connection with robberies on the Makurdi-Lafia road. The suspect confessed to being part of a seven-man gang.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of one Martin Akunu (37) of Udei town; the spiritual leader of the said gang who fortifies them before going out for operations.

“One locally made double-barrel, 162 balls suspected to be local ammunition and gunpowder were found in his possession.”