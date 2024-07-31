✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Crime
SPONSOR AD

Benue: Police arrest suspected robber, spiritual leader

The police in Benue State have arrested one Tersoo Dabo whose gang allegedly terrorises motorists and passengers on the Makurdi-Lafia highway, and their spiritual leader,…

The police in Benue State have arrested one Tersoo Dabo whose gang allegedly terrorises motorists and passengers on the Makurdi-Lafia highway, and their spiritual leader, Martin Akunu.

It was learnt that Akunu (37), a resident of Udei town in Guma LGA, usually fortified the seven-man gang before they went out for operation.

The police spokeswoman in the state, SP Catherine Anene, on Monday, said, “On 18/7/2024 at about 1130 hours one Tersoo Dabo (22) of Udei was arrested in connection with robberies on the Makurdi-Lafia road. The suspect confessed to being part of a seven-man gang.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of one Martin Akunu (37) of Udei town; the spiritual leader of the said gang who fortifies them before going out for operations.

“One locally made double-barrel, 162 balls suspected to be local ammunition and gunpowder were found in his possession.”

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories