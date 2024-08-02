Benue: Police arrest man specialised in kidnapping, cattle rustling

The police in Benue State have arrested one Usman Hardo who allegedly specialised in kidnapping and cattle rustling in Nasarawa State and Guma LGA of…

The police in Benue State have arrested one Usman Hardo who allegedly specialised in kidnapping and cattle rustling in Nasarawa State and Guma LGA of Benue State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, said in a statement that the suspect had long been on the wanted list of the police.

She said the suspect, Hardo, was apprehended on Sunday by the Daudu police patrol operatives.

Anene stated, “On 28/7/2024 at about 1000hrs, a police patrol team at Daudu arrested a suspected kidnapper, one Usman Hardo ‘m’ of Keana who has been on the wanted list for kidnapping and cattle rustling in Nasarawa state and Guma Local Government Area of Benue state.