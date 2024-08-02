✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News
SPONSOR AD

Benue: Police arrest man specialised in kidnapping, cattle rustling

The police in Benue State have arrested one Usman Hardo who allegedly specialised in kidnapping and cattle rustling in Nasarawa State and Guma LGA of…

    By Hope Abah, Makurdi 

The police in Benue State have arrested one Usman Hardo who allegedly specialised in kidnapping and cattle rustling in Nasarawa State and Guma LGA of Benue State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, said in a statement that the suspect had long been on the wanted list of the police.

She said the suspect, Hardo, was apprehended on Sunday by the Daudu police patrol operatives.

Anene stated, “On 28/7/2024 at about 1000hrs, a police patrol team at Daudu arrested a suspected kidnapper, one Usman Hardo ‘m’  of Keana who has been on the wanted list for kidnapping and cattle rustling in Nasarawa state and Guma Local Government Area of Benue state. 

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories