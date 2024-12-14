Benue: Police arrest lecturer over abduction of ASUU chairman’s wife

The police in Benue State have arrested a lecturer over his alleged involvement in the abduction of Mrs Susan Anyagh, wife of the chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in the Joseph Sawuaan Tarka University, Makurdi (JOSTUM).

The spokesperson of the police in the state, SP Catherine Anene, in a statement on Friday, noted that the suspected lecturer, Dr Ichor Tersagh Smart, was arrested in connection with the abduction of his colleague’s wife about one week ago.

Part of the statement reads, “On December 7, 2024, about 0900hours, information was received at the police headquarters, Makurdi, that Mrs Susan Anyagh, wife of the chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities, Joseph Sawuaan Tarka University Makurdi chapter, was kidnapped along Otukpo road and taken hostage in her car and was being driven to an unknown destination.

“In quick response, the commissioner of police, Benue State command, Steve H. Yabanet, immediately ordered all patrol officers and checkpoints to ensure her rescue and arrest of the kidnappers involved.

“At1300hrs, another information was received along the Yandev-Ugbema road, that the said victim was attacked by her assailants and left unconscious by the roadside. She was identified and rushed to the Primary Health Care Clinic, Ameladu for treatment.”

Anene explained that the victim had gained consciousness and started responding to treatment. She stated that the victim was driving from the NNPC mega fuel station, Kanshio, where she went to collect money from her customer, when she was flagged down along Otukpo road by persons who claimed to be in need and she stopped to render help.

“They quickly jumped into her car and pointed a gun at her and ordered her to drive towards the Wurukum area. Immediately, she looked outside the car and saw her husband’s colleague, Dr Ichor Tersagh Smart of JOSTUM. She alleged that she beckoned on him for help but he turned his back and walked away,” she said.

She disclosed that Dr Smart was arrested in connection with the incident and investigation was ongoing.