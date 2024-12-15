Benue: Police arrest driver, native doctor over stolen truck

The police in Benue State have arrested a driver and a native doctor for allegedly stealing a truck belonging to CHEC Construction Company working on roads in the state.

The police spokeswoman in the state, SP Catherine Anene, stated at the weekend that the police headquarters in Makurdi received information on Wednesday that a driver with CHEC Construction Company, Taraku Camp, was given a truck to convey stones from Ohimini LGA to Mase in Gwer-East LGA for road construction but he diverted the vehicle to an unknown destination.

She noted that during investigation, the said driver, Aondoaver Viaga and a native doctor, Veror Orduen, were arrested in possession of the vehicle at Ikyurav, Kwande LGA of the state.

Anene said the suspect was unable to give a satisfactory account of why he took the vehicle to the native doctor’s place for four days and switched off his phone.

The police spokeswoman added that the Commissioner of Police, Steve Yabnet, has advised all criminals to desist from perpetuating crime or leave Benue State as the command under his watch would not accommodate them.