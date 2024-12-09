Benue plans livestock census to address farmers-herders crisis

The Benue State Government on Monday disclosed plans to conduct a comprehensive livestock census as part of its efforts to resolve the farmers-herders conflict and curb related criminal activities.

Principal Special Assistant to the Governor on Livestock Development and Transboundary Animal Disease Control, Dr. Aondoakaa Asambe, made the disclosure after assessing abattoirs and livestock markets in Makurdi, the state capital.

Asambe explained that the census would be essential for identifying all livestock in the state and their owners, notimg that Governor Hyacinth Alia was committed to revitalising the livestock sector, which includes resuscitating existing establishments and improving production with enhanced livestock breeds.

“In the short term, we plan to conduct the census, register livestock farmers, hatcheries, and feed mills to meet local consumption demands,” Asambe said.

He noted that accurate livestock data would help prevent clashes, reduce cattle rustling, and ensure government interventions benefit the right stakeholders.

“Tagging animals during the census will enable us to trace them back to their owners, reducing crimes like rustling. All animals entering abattoirs will also require tags, making it easier to control criminal activities within the industry,” he added.

Asambe expressed worries over the poor state of abattoirs in Makurdi, describing them as lacking potable water, good roads, and basic hygiene standards.

He, however, assured stakeholders that the government was determined to transform the livestock industry and sought their support in achieving the goal.

The governor’s aide emphasised that the proposed livestock census and industry reforms were parts of his principal’s agenda to modernise agriculture and enhance economic growth in Benue State.

Meanwhile, Austin Ugwu, Chairman of the Meat Shops Owners Association in Makurdi, appealed to the government to improve infrastructure at facilities like the Wurukum abattoir.

“We need access to water, good roads, and a conducive working environment to carry out our businesses effectively,” Ugwu said.