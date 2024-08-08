Benue PDP faction summons Suswam, others over alleged misconduct

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has summoned Senator Gabriel Suswam, Terngu Tsegba, Terseer Tsumba, and two others to appear…

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has summoned Senator Gabriel Suswam, Terngu Tsegba, Terseer Tsumba, and two others to appear before it on charges of gross misconduct and anti-party activities.

The summons, which underscores ongoing tensions within the party in the state, follows an alleged invasion of the party’s State Secretariat in Makurdi by thugs reportedly led by a ‘suspended’ state chairman, John Ngbede.

The State Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, also said to have been suspended by the Ngbede faction, claimed the invasion was orchestrated by the Suswam-led group.

He said Senator Suswam faced serious allegations, including diverting campaign funds during the 2023 elections, sponsoring factions and thuggery within the party, and initiating court litigation against the party without using internal dispute resolution mechanisms.

Suswam is also accused of acting as a spokesman for APC’s Governor Hyacinth Alia and even supporting the governor publicly while the PDP governorship candidate, Engr. Titus Uba, was still contesting the election results in court.

Such actions, according to Iortyom, violate Section 58 of the PDP Constitution. As a result, Suswam, Terngu Tsegba, Hon. Richard Gbande, Rt. Hon. Terseer Tsumba, and Prof. Nicholas Ada have been summoned to appear before the State Working Committee at the party’s State Secretariat on August 8, 2024.

The local government chairmen from Apa, Gboko, Gwer East, Katsina-Ala, Konshisha, Logo, Otukpo, Ukum, and Tarka have also been summoned on related charges.

Efforts to get comments from Suswam or his aides were unsuccessful.

However, Terngu Tsegba, a former House of Representatives member, challenged the legitimacy of Iortyom, claiming he had been suspended by his ward, and that was ratified by the court.

He questioned whether Iortyom could set foot in the party secretariat.