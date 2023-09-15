Benue resident tricks teenager to Abuja, harvests his kidney for sale

Aondoaseer Agbadu, a 20-year-old man, has been remanded at the Federal Maximum Correctional Centre in Makurdi, Benue State, over the harvesting of the organs of…

Aondoaseer Agbadu, a 20-year-old man, has been remanded at the Federal Maximum Correctional Centre in Makurdi, Benue State, over the harvesting of the organs of a 17-year-old boy, Terungwa Swati.

Agbadu allegedly lured the victim to Abuja in April 2023, where he was operated on and one of his kidneys harvested without his consent or that of his parents.

The prosecutor, Inspector Godwin Ato, told the court that Agbadu and his accomplices, who are still at large, sold the kidney to another person.

When the case was mentioned, Ato told the court that Alexander Swati, who lives opposite the Benue Internal Revenue Service office in Aliade, the headquarters of Gwer East local government area, had reported a case at the police station on August 27.

Heavy rain brings flooding to Benue homes

Emiefele: More heads may roll as investigators beam searchlight on CBN, NIRSAL

The case was later transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters in Aliade to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Makurdi by letter NO.AR:3100/BNS/AL/VOL.4/258, dated August 30.

Ato said that Agbadu was arrested during a police investigation, but his accomplices are still on the run.

He said the accused contravened Sections 27 and 20 (1) (2) and (3) of the Trafficking in persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015.

He said investigation into the matter was still ongoing and requested for additional time to complete it.

The Magistrate, Mr Taribo Atta, adjourned the case till October 23, 2023 for further mention.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...