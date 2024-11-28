Benue: Lawyers boycott courts over killing of colleague

Lawyers in Benue State on Thursday boycotted sittings in court over the killing of their colleague, Barrister Mike Ofikwu, in Otukpo area of the state by yet-to-be identified gunmen.

Gunmen had shot dead the young lawyer and activist a week ago at the entrance of his house while attempting to drive into his residence on return from work.

Ofikwu was said to have been shot multiple times and was later rushed to a nearby hospital by sympathisers after the assailants fled, but gave up the ghost last Thursday.

The lawyers, while protesting the killing of Ofikwu, marched from the High Court to the police headquarters in Makurdi where they registered their grievances and demanded justice to be served.

Barrister Terna Iyaji, the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Makurdi, explained to the state Commissioner of Police, that all lawyers in the state boycotted the courts on Thursday to not only mourn their slain colleague but to demand quick investigation into the matter.

“All lawyers in the state including Makurdi, Otukpo and Gboko branches are here today. We boycotted the courts today and we are here to urge you (police) to step up investigation. We encourage you to expedite investigation into the matter because this is not the first time this kind of killing would occur.

“It has happened before, Ofikwu’s killing is the second and we don’t want to experience anything like this again,” the NBA chairman added.

Responding, the Commissioner of Police, Steve Yabnet, who was represented by his spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene, appealed for calm, saying that investigation into the matter was ongoing.

“This investigation is ongoing. I can assure you that we will unravel the killers of your colleague. His death affects all of us and I sympathise with the NBA over the killing of one of your own. Be assured that justice will be served,” he said.