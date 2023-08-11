Benue killings: We’ve brought protest under control- Police

The Police in Benue State on Friday said it had brought under control the protest that led to the blockage of the Makurdi-Lafia Federa..

The Police in Benue State have said the protest that led to the blockage of the Makurdi-Lafia Federal highway has been brought under control.

Our correspondent reports that women and youths had Friday morning taken over the major road leading in and out of Makurdi, the Benue State capital to protest the fresh killing of five people by gunmen in two villages of Guma Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Benue Command, SP Catherine Anene, told our correspondent on the telephone that the protesters had been dispersed.

“I don’t have record of the killings. I only know about the protest but that has been brought under control,” Anene said.

It was gathered that Governor Hyacinth Alia had directed traditional rulers to the scene of the protest at Ortese in Nyieve, Guma LGA to talk to the protesters to vacate the road.

But, the protesters, it was learnt, refused to heed the monarchs plea on account that they voted for ‘Father” (Governor Hyacinth) and not the traditional rulers.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...