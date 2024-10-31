Benue IDP camp records over 30 births

More than 30 births have been recorded within eight months in one Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State.

Our correspondent reports that the NEPA Quarters IDPs’ camp located in North Bank vicinity of Makurdi metropolis recorded the births between February and October 31, 2024.

Emmanuella Chagu, the State Emergency Management Agency (Benue-SEMA) Manager of NEPA Quarters IDP camp, made the disclosure on Thursday during the relocation of the IDPs to a newly constructed shelter at Mbayiongo community in Makurdi LGA.

Chagu said, “Over 30 births have been recorded between February this year to date (October 31). Fortunately, no death has been recorded here in this camp within this period since I was posted to NEPA quarters IDPs camp.”

She stated that the NEPA quarters IDPs were being returned to their ancestral homestead in line with the Benue State Government’s plan to resettle all displaced people in the state.

The camp manager added that the movement from the NEPA quarters camp include a total of 835 individuals involving 171 households who had lived in the camp for several years.

Chagu said the initial population of the camp alone was up to 7,000 consisting of 4,000 households, before they depleted to the current number following migration to other states of the country in search of greener pastures.

Information Officer of Benue SEMA, Terna Ager, told journalists at the location of the new temporary shelter for the IDPs that adequate security had been put in place alongside health and sanitary facilities at the site.