Benue grazing law still in force, Alia warns

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has warned animal rearers to desist from open grazing because the law against the act is still in force.

Alia gave the warning on Thursday evening while briefing journalists after the state’s Security Council meeting at the Government House in Makurdi.

The governor who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, in company of top security agencies’ heads in the state, maintained the need for stakeholders in the various sectors to ensure enforcement of the anti- grazing law that has come to stay.

He also said that the council resolved that no single approach should be used in settling the issues around armed herdsmen, stressing the need for all stakeholders, especially, security agencies to enforce and implement the anti-open grazing law.

Alia urged the stakeholders to ensure sincerity during enforcement of the law while emphasis should be on prevention of attacks instead of the reactionary approach.

The governor added that efforts would be made to ensure a peaceful environment in order to return displaced people to their ancestral homes.

