Benue Gov’t to shut down 2,100 schools

The Benue State Bureau for Education Quality Assurance (BEQA) has identified 2,100 Primary and Secondary Schools for closure in its first phase of clampdown on illegal operations of educational institutions in the state.

Dr. Terna Francis, Director General of (BEQA), made the disclosure on Wednesday when he attended the Speech and Prize Giving Day at Templegate Academy in Makurdi as the Special Guest of Honour.

While making a symbolic presentation of result to the learners transiting from Basic 6 to 7, he said that school owners should stop stressing parents in the name of graduation as Primary 6 was no longer a certificate class.

Francis revealed that 2,100 schools had been identified for closure in the first phase of clampdown on unaccredited schools, adding that schools that have obtained their recertification forms and completed the necessary processes should come for collection of their certificates of consent, which now stands as formal approval.

He expressed appreciation to parents for their commitment to providing quality education for their children and commended the school for its efforts, noting that during his routine unscheduled visits, he observed that academic records of the school were generally satisfactory.

The director general also urged pupils to remain focused on achieving academic excellence and advised owners of schools to avoid imposing unnecessary levies on parents as he used the opportunity to inform the public about the 9-3-4 education system adopted by Benue State in alignment with the Federal Ministry of Education’s policy.

He clarified that learners would now transit from Basic 6 to Basic 7, and by the end of Basic 9, Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will be issued which will serve as the First School Leaving Certificate.

Francis further announced that the Bureau in collaboration with the Benue State Board of Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) and the Benue State Urban Development Board (BSUDB) will begin closing down unapproved schools and demolition of substandard ones beginning from August.

The head of Templegate Academy, Isaiah Terna Hindan, expressed his gratitude to the BEQA DG for honouring the school and thanked him also for donating 30 copies of Civic Education and National Values text books to be awarded to learners.