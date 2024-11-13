Benue governor lifts suspension on Attorney General

Benue State governor, Hyacinth Alia has lifted the suspension slammed on the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Public Order, Barr. Fidelis Mnyim.

The attorney general was said to have been suspended for the unilateral decision he took by listing Benue among the sub-nationals that filed a suit against the federal government on the establishment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Alia announced lifting of the suspension on Monday night through his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula after the State Executive Council (SEC).

Following his suspension, the attorney general wrote and delisted Benue from the list of states that are contesting the constitutionality of the laws that established the EFCC.

In another development, the Benue State Executive Council has approved the establishment of Benue State Signage and Advertising Agency to manage and control outdoor advertising and signage across Benue State.

The Signage and Advertising Agency will ensure that the visual tapestry of Benue State is appealing and it upholds the highest standards of safety, and aesthetics that will bequeath a responsible environment.

The sum of N567,519,426.53 was also approved as compensation for the Mbagwa and Mbawa people of Makurdi Local Government Area for their land annexed for the construction of a Federal Housing Estate.

Meanwhile, a minute silence was observed for the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja who was a friend of Benue State.