Benue gov tasks security agencies to rescue 20 kidnapped medical students

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has directed security agencies in the state to intensify efforts and ensure the safe release of the 20 medical students who were abducted in the state.

Alia also condemned the abduction of the medical students of the University of Maiduguri and the University of Jos.

The students were ambushed on Thursday evening and taken away by gunmen along the Otukpo-Enugu highway in Benue State while on their way to the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students (FECAMDS) Annual Convention in Enugu State.

The governor, in a statement by his spokesperson, Tersoo Kula, warned the criminal elements operating within the state to find another base, as his administration would not rest on its oars to stamp out all forms of criminality in the state.

Also, the University of Jos Alumni, Plateau State chapter, on Sunday condemned the abduction of the students.

The chairman of the association, Peter Gad, in a statement, said “The abduction of the student’s points to the threat on our highways and a clear and present danger to the search for education and knowledge.

“We hereby call on the police and other security agencies to ensure a swift and safe rescue of these students and also the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of this dastardly act.”