Benue FA chairman Edeh, reiterates commitment to grassroots football

The newly elected chairman of the Benue State Football (BAFA), Barrister Paul Edeh,has reiterated his commitment to grassroots football development in the state.

On Saturday, June 17 in Makurdi, the President of Ratels Sports Development Foundation (RSDF), defeated a former Super Eagles assistant coach, Chief Godwin Koko Uwua, 29 votes to one to emerge the next chairman of the state football association.

In his post-election speech, the proprietor of the two leading female football clubs, Naija Ratels and Honey Badgers, also vowed to restore the lost glory of Benue in football.

He said “I will introduce into the Benue Football ecosystem a programme I intend to tag the EduBall Naija. The idea behind the programme is to infuse education with football at the grassroots to encourage young Benue indigenes to combine education with football.

“This programme will be pursued vigorously at the grassroots level through the local FAs and affiliate members throughout the State in order to promote education as a panacea for achieving success in football.”

The sports philanthropist also hit the ground running with a personal donation of N10m and a Sienna bus to the Benue State FA.

Edeh also pledged to embark on long term projects that would impact positively on football development in the north-central state.

“ I will increase investment in football development and ensure that all available funds are judiciously utilised for the good of the game in Benue State,” he assured.

