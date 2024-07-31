Benue deploys N93bn bond to enhance digital security infrastructure

Governor Hyacinth Alia has allocated a N93 billion bond to strengthen digital security infrastructure and devices as part of his administration’s strategy to combat insecurity…

Alia announced the initiative on Tuesday during the inaugural Benue State Digital Security Town Hall Meeting in Makurdi. The event, organised by the governor’s Special Adviser on Security in collaboration with the ministries of Information, ICT, and Justice, marked a significant step in the state’s security efforts.

The governor highlighted that this initiative aims to address the state’s security challenges and is projected to generate N190 billion over the next decade.

Represented by the deputy governor, Barr Samuel Ode, Alia unveiled the establishment of the Benue Digital Infrastructure Council. This council is tasked with digitising governance and bolstering state security.

Alia underscored the administration’s commitment to improving the state’s security landscape, noting the secured bond and the deployment of personnel dedicated to tackling insecurity.

The governor proposed that the town hall meetings be held quarterly to maintain ongoing dialogue between security personnel and the community.

“We have restructured the state’s security architecture. Recognising that security is an emergency, we appointed two security advisers at the start of our administration and recently added another as the Director General of Homeland Security. We are adopting digital governance to manage security, partnering with top international organisations to enhance state security through ICT,” he said.

Special Adviser on Internal Security, Chief Joseph Har, explained that the town hall’s goal is to improve cooperation between conventional and unconventional security agencies and civilians. He called for a more professional and respectful relationship between law enforcement and the public, urging both to unite against the common threat of insecurity.

Lt. Col. Alex Igbaya (rtd.), Special Adviser on External Security and Liaison, attributed the increase in crime, especially in Ukum Local Government Area, to drug abuse among youth. He praised the governor’s efforts and the hard work of security agencies for the current peace in Benue State, urging parents to discourage their children from participating in protests.