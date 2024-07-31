Benue court remands man over alleged N9m fraud

A Makurdi Magistrate’s Court, on Tuesday, remanded one Vika Agyula (50), who allegedly duped his victim of N9 million on the pretext of selling to…

A Makurdi Magistrate’s Court, on Tuesday, remanded one Vika Agyula (50), who allegedly duped his victim of N9 million on the pretext of selling to him a Lexus RX350 2010 model SUV.

The defendant, whose residence is behind the Mobil filling station, Kanshio, Makurdi in Benue, is facing charges of criminal breach of trust and advanced fee fraud.

The Magistrate, Mrs Cynthia Ikpe, however, did not take the plea of the defendant, but ordered his remand at the Makurdi Correctional Centre pending further investigation.

Ikpe subsequently adjourned the case to Sept. 5, for further mention.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Insp Inedu Friday, told the court that the case was reported at the ‘A’ Division Police Station on May 2 by one Ameh John of Rufai Tarfix residence, old CBN Layout, Makurdi.

“The complainant stated that the defendant approached him on the pretext of selling a Lexus RX350 2010 model SUV to him,” the prosecutor said.

Friday said that the defendant then defrauded the complainant of N9,000,000.00, converted it to his own personal use and absconded to an unknown destination.

He said that the police later traced the defendant to his residence behind Mobil filling station, Kanshio, Makurdi, Benue, and was arrested for the alleged offences.

The prosecutor said that investigation was still in progress and asked the court for another date for mention.

He said the offence contravened Section 313 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue State 2004 and Section 1(3) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and other related Offences Act, 2006. (NAN)