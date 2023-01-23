Benue: Court orders APC guber primary rerun in 11 LGAs

A Court of Appeal sitting in Makurdi, Benue State, on Monday ordered a rerun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in 11 local government areas of the state.

The court also ordered that the election be held within 14 days from the date of judgement.

Our correspondent reports that the order followed an appeal brought by one of the party’s governorship aspirant, Prof. Terhemba Sjija, challenging the lower court decision on his case against the APC governorship candidate, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia.