Benue confirms rabies outbreak in 2 LGs

The Benue State Bureau of Livestock Development and Transboundary Animal Diseases Control on Monday confirmed the outbreak of rabies in two local government areas of the state.

Director General of the Bureau, Dr. Aondoakaa Asambe, who made the confirmation at a press conference in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, said that the cases of rabies were found in Adikpo in Kwande LGA and Gboko LGA after a dog bite which affected multiple individuals in the localities.

He said, “The Benue Bureau of Livestock Development and Transboundary Animal Diseases Control was recently alerted to a suspected rabies case following reports of a dog bite incident affecting multiple individuals in Adikpo. Investigations revealed that the infected dog had been sold to vendors intending to process it for consumption. Thankfully, the dog’s head was retrieved and submitted to the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI) in Vom, Plateau State, where laboratory results confirmed the presence of the rabies virus.

“I appreciate one of our partners, the One Health Development Initiative (OHDI), for their swift and invaluable support in addressing the recent rabies outbreak in Adikpo community, Kwande Local Government Area. Your commitment to raising awareness, providing technical assistance, and facilitating ring vaccination efforts underscores the power of partnership in combating public health emergencies.”

The director-general noted that in response to the outbreak, the Bureau, in collaboration with OHDI and other critical stakeholders, had reeled out measures, including identifying exposed individuals for immediate medical intervention and engaging in community sensitisation campaigns to raise awareness about rabies prevention and control.

Asambe stated that a ring vaccination of dogs in Adikpo and the launch of a mass anti-rabies vaccination campaign across Kwande LGA as well as in Gboko to curb the spread of the disease would commence on Tuesday, stressing that the actions were aimed at addressing the current outbreak and strengthening long-term preventive measures.

He said, “Looking ahead, the Bureau is committed to drafting and implementing a subnational rabies eradication plan, which will guide our coordinated efforts to achieve a rabies-free Benue State by 2030. We call on all pet owners to vaccinate their dogs and cats against rabies as required by law. The Bureau will continue to provide the necessary support to ensure the success of the vaccination programme.

“The Governor of Benue State His Excellency Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia is deeply committed to protecting the health and well-being of all residents. The establishment of this Bureau reflects his vision of creating efficient, responsive solutions to public health challenges such as rabies and other zoonotic diseases.

“To the residents of Benue State, we urge vigilance. I implore us to report any suspected rabies cases in animals to the nearest veterinary office or local authorities. Additionally, anyone bitten or scratched by a dog or other animal should seek medical attention immediately.

“Rabies is a deadly zoonotic disease with serious implications for both human and animal health. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 55,000 people lose their lives to rabies annually, with most cases resulting from dog bites. This outbreak serves as a sobering reminder of the need for urgent action to meet the WHO’s 2030 target to eliminate dog bite-transmitted rabies.”