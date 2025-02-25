Benue confirms Lassa fever outbreak, records 3 deaths

The Benue State government on Monday officially declared a Lassa fever outbreak following a concerning rise in cases over the past four years.
State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Yanmar Ortese, said at a press conference in Makurdi that this year alone, the state has recorded 40 suspected cases, with five confirmed infections and three deaths, translating to a 60 per cent Case Fatality Rate (CFR).
He also raised the alarm over the increasing rate of snake bites in the state, citing 199 cases recorded in only General Hospital, Gbajimgba in Guma LGA between July 2024 and December 2024 alone.
He said Lassa fever remains a severe viral disease primarily spread through contact with infected rodents or their excreta.
He noted that symptoms include high fever, headache, sore throat, muscle pain, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, and, in severe cases, unexplained bleeding.
The commissioner however said to curb infections, the state government has launched rodent control initiatives, including community clean-up campaigns and environmental sanitation drives.
He advised residents to store food in sealed containers, maintain hygiene, and report any suspected cases immediately.
