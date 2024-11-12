Benue community appeals for food, shelter amid land dispute

The people of Bonta community in Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State have appealed for urgent provision of food and shelter for displaced people in the locality following the resurgence of a land dispute.

Our correspondent reports that the affected Tiv Bonta community in Konshisha LGA and Ukpute-Ainu, an Igede village in Oju LGA had been engaged in an age-long land dispute which has claimed several lives alongside destruction of property at each renewed confrontation.

Addressing a press conference in Makurdi at the weekend, the Shangev-Tiev Assembly (STA) called on governments, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and good-spirited individuals to come to the humanitarian needs of the people who have been displaced since the renewed rivalry a few months ago.

SPONSOR AD

Sir Peter Vande, who read the text on behalf of STA requested, “The federal, state and local governments as well as all NGOs, donorsand humanitarian agencies around the world, to note that the ongoing violence against Bonta community has created a humanitarian emergency with hundreds of families displaced, homes destroyed, farm produce destroyed and children left without food or shelter.

“We humbly appeal to SEMA, NEMA and international NGOs to recognise the scale of this crisis and provide urgent assistance to those affected.

“Bonta families are in dire need of food, shelter and security, as the continued aggression has left many struggling to survive. The humanitarian needs are severe and pressing, requiring coordinated aid to prevent further suffering and starvation.”