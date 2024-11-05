Benue communities trade blame over communal killings

Troubled communities in two local government areas of Benue State at the weekend exchanged accusations regarding communal killings rooted in a long-standing land dispute between the Tiv Bonta community in Konshisha Local Government Area (LGA) and the Ukpute-Ainu village of the Igede ethnic group in Oju LGA.

The conflicts had resulted in significant loss of lives and destruction of property, with tensions flaring anew over the weekend.

Our correspondent reports that the troubled communities in Oju and Konshisha LGA had over the years engaged themselves in deadly conflicts, which escalated in April 2020 when 12 soldiers were reportedly killed during clashes.

SPONSOR AD

Despite a peace accord brokered by the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD) in August 2023, which aimed to address issues related to resource sharing, both communities have continued to blame each other for the persistent violence.

The Igede Youth Council, at a press conference in Abuja, expressed frustration over the alleged killings of residents in Ukpute by what they describe as the Bonta militia, a faction of the Tiv community.

Comrade Andyson Iji Egbodo, president of the council, said the violence had resumed in July 2024, resulting in over 30 fatalities in Ukpute within three months.

He criticised the state governor for perceived inaction, calling for urgent intervention from federal authorities and international organisations to prevent further bloodshed.

Egbodo warned against the risk of escalating violence akin to the Rwandan genocide, asserting that the Bonta militia has openly threatened their community.

He urged for the immediate deployment of military troops to the area and the establishment of a forward operating base to safeguard lives and restore access to essential services.

In response, the DIIV Progressive Agenda (DiPA) representing the Konshisha community claimed that the Ukpute people are attempting to annihilate their Bonta neighbours through ongoing violent attacks.

Leaders, Dr James Amove Ukpoko and Vooyum Agav alleged that since July 5, 2024, Ukpute forces have conducted relentless assaults on Bonta families, farms, and settlements.

They condemned the Ukpute’s actions, especially an attack on a funeral procession that resulted in further casualties.

Ukpoko and Agav said these aggressions have occurred during attempts to clarify the boundaries between the two communities, suggesting that the Ukpute have rebuffed peace initiatives while continuing to perpetrate violence.

They accused Ukpute of attempting to dominate Bonta through fear and displacement.