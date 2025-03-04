Benue bears 10% of Nigeria’s tuberculosis cases — Experts

A recent situational analysis conducted under the Gender Equality Fund (GEF) project has revealed that Benue State bears 10 percent of Nigeria’s tuberculosis (TB) burden, alongside one of the highest HIV prevalence rates in the country.

The findings were presented by Lawyers Alert and Media Health Organisation (MHR) at a press conference, stressing the urgent need to address gender disparities in the fight against TB, HIV, and malaria in the state.

Barrister Rommy Mom, who is President of Lawyers Alert, said that the report indicated deep-rooted inequalities, cultural norms, and economic constraints that continue to limit women’s access to critical healthcare services.

SPONSOR AD

He said that despite ongoing interventions, stigma, discrimination, and inadequate healthcare infrastructure persist as major barriers to progress.

Mom explained that the alarming health statistics in Benue include HIV Prevalence: Benue State HIV prevalence rate of 4.9%, with over 25% of TB cases co-infected with HIV, and that the state accounts for 10% of Nigeria’s total TB cases with malaria remaining endemic, particularly affecting children under five and pregnant women.

The group working together therefore recommended the strengthening of gender-responsive policies – implement and enforce policies that address the unique healthcare needs of women, including integrating reproductive health services with TB, HIV, and malaria interventions to the state government.

While also suggesting empowerment of women-led organisations and community health champions to challenge harmful cultural norms and promote gender-sensitive healthcare and to engage men as allies in healthcare decision-making to dismantle patriarchal barriers and promote gender equality within households.