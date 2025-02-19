Benue assembly recommends immediate removal of chief judge

The Benue State House of Assembly has called for the immediate removal of the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Maurice Ikpambese, citing gross misconduct and ethical violations deemed incompatible with his judicial role.

During a plenary session presided over by Speaker Hyacinth Aondona Dajoh on Tuesday, the Assembly reached the decision after deliberating on allegations presented by Majority Leader Saater Tiseer.

Justice Ikpambese was accused of multiple infractions, including abuse of office-allegedly overturning the Benue State Electoral Law, which had been passed by the Assembly and signed by the governor.

He was also accused of financial mismanagement, misappropriating judicial budgetary allocations, engaging with politicians to influence court rulings, and inciting industrial actions against the state government.

Also, the chief judge was alleged to have engaged in bribery and placed close associates in undeserved positions.

Following deliberations, the Assembly was divided, but a majority of 23 out of 31 members voted in favour of his removal.

The House directed that the next most senior judge be sworn in as Acting Chief Judge pending an investigation into the allegations of financial misconduct and abuse of office.

In a separate development, the Assembly summoned the Director General of Benue Homeland Security, Air Commodore Jacob Gbanwuan (rtd), to appear before it on March 25, 2025.

The summons follows controversial remarks he made regarding killings in Kwande Local Government Area.