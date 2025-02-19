Benue Assembly crisis deepens as 13 lawmakers face suspension

The crisis rocking the Benue State House of Assembly over the removal of Chief Judge, Justice Maurice Ikpambase, escalated on Wednesday as the House suspended 13 lawmakers for opposing the majority decision.

Our correspondent reports that shortly after 23 out of 31 members voted to remove Ikpambase, the 13 dissenting lawmakers held a press conference in Makurdi, condemning the process and alleging a breach of due process.

In response, the Speaker, Chief Hyacinth Aondona Dajoh, on Wednesday announced a three-month suspension of the lawmakers, accusing them of engaging in “dishonourable actions capable of causing acrimony in the House.”

The suspended members were also directed to refund funds previously allocated for an upcoming foreign trip, which they will no longer undertake.

The House particularly condemned the actions of Douglas Akya (Makurdi South) and 12 others, some of whom, despite initially voting for Ikpambase’s removal, allegedly later denied supporting the motion.

The suspended lawmakers include: Douglas Akya (Makurdi South), Jonathan Agbidye (Katsina-Ala East), Beckie Orpin (Gboko East), Simon Gabo (Ushongo-Mata), Williams Ortyom (Agasha), Onah Blessed (Oju 1), Elias Audu (Gwer East), Anyor Mato (Kwande East), Manger Manger (Tarka), Solomon Gyila (Gwer West), Samuel Agada (Ogbadibo), Abraham Jabi (Buruku) and Ezra Nyiyongo (Ukum).

Moving the motion for their suspension, Majority Leade, Saater Tiseer, recalled that during the Tuesday sitting, the Assembly had received a petition from the state’s Attorney-General accusing Justice Ikpambase of gross misconduct, abuse of office, and corruption, following which they voted unanimously to oust the chief judge.

Tiseer noted that the suspended lawmakers, despite participating in the process, later disowned their actions, thereby violating Order IX, Rule 58(6) of the House Standing Rules.

He described their actions as deceptive and an attempt to discredit the House, leading to the decision to suspend them for three months.

Meanwhile, the crisis within the Assembly has generated controversy on social media, with political observers questioning the legality of both the Chief Judge’s removal and the lawmakers’ suspension.