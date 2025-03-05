Benue APC women canvass support for Alia

The women’s wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State has called on all women in the state to support Governor Hyacinth Alia’s development agenda.

A statement by Akese Emmanuella, Information Officer, Benue State Universal Basic Education Board, quoted the APC women leader in the state, Helen Agaigbe, as making the call in Makurdi yesterday when she led a delegation to visit the executive chairman of SUBEB, Dr Grace Adagba.

According to the statement, Adagba, in her remarks, encouraged the APC women to organise political awareness workshops across the state.