Benue APC guber candidate disclaims canvassers’ form in circulation

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has disclaimed the canvassers’ form circulating in the public space in the state.

Alia who stated categorically that the form did not emanate from the Alia/Ode Campaign Organization, vide a statement by his media aide, Isaac Uzaan, maintained that the production and circulation of the form was the handiwork of mischief makers.

He said the form which features include: name, phone no., local government, ward, kindred, polling unit, PU code, PVC no., account no., account name, and bank, “is purely the work of mischief makers who do not mean well for Benue people and the APC.”

He added that he and his deputy, Hon. Sam Ode have not “even imagined anything close to that, and they have never, and would never authorise the production of any canvassers’ form,”

thus they have disowned it and distanced themselves from it.

The priest whose candidature is still being contested at the Appeal Court which on Monday ordered fresh primary election in 11 LGAs of the state, said “anyone who produced and is distributing any Canvasser’s Form in the name of Alia/Ode Campaign Organization is doing that for a purpose very injurious to the success of APC in Benue State.”

He urged the public and his supporters to disregard any such form given to them by anyone for any purpose associated with the APC in the state.

“We, therefore, advise the public to keep careful watch for possible tactics by our enemies who are so determined to wreak damage to the efforts we have long put in place to enthrone good governance in Benue State,” Alia added.