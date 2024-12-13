✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Sports

Benfica to pay sacked coach Schmidt €8.7 million

download (24)
download (24)
    By .

Roger Schmidt, who was sacked as Benfica coach at the end of August, is to receive €8.7 million in severance pay, the Lisbon club announced on Thursday.

Benfica informed the Portuguese stock exchange (CMVM) that it has “reached an agreement” on compensation with Schmidt, who joined the club in 2022 and whose contract was set to run until 2026.

The 57-year-old German, who landed the club’s 38th league title in the 2022/2023 season, was sacked after the fourth day of the league campaign, following a difficult start to the season.

SPONSOR AD

He was replaced by Portuguese coach Bruno Lage who has steered the club to second after 13 rounds, two points behind leaders Sporting

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories