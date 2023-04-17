Bendel Insurance hold Remo 1-1 to maintain unbeaten run

…As Bayelsa United dim Lobi Stars 3-0 in Yenagoa Bendel Insurance extended their unbeaten run to 14 matches after they forced Remo Stars to a…

…As Bayelsa United dim Lobi Stars 3-0 in Yenagoa

Bendel Insurance extended their unbeaten run to 14 matches after they forced Remo Stars to a 1-1 draw in their week 14 match played yesterday at the Remo Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State.

The group A leaders had to fight back for a share of the spoils after Remo Stars Ghanaian import, Kwame Mawuena put the hosts ahead in the 16th minute of the first half.

However, four minutes later, the visitors drew level as Divine Nwachukwu scored the equaliser to ensure Insurance maintained their unbeaten run.

Insurance have now opened a four point gap on former African champions, Enyimba who won 2-1 at Kwara United to move into second position.

Enyimba took the lead in Akure in the 27th minute through experienced forward, Chijioke Mbaoma but Samad Kadiri equalised for Kwara United from the spot in the 35th minute for the first half to end on level terms.

On resumption, Mbaoma bagged his brace in the 78th minute to hand Enyimba the maximum points against the ‘Afonja Warriors’.

In other Group A matches, Mustapha Ibrahim’s goal from the penalty spot in the 36th minute was enough to give Plateau United a slim 1-0 win over Akwa United in Jos while 3SC forced El-Kanemi Warriors to a 0-0 draw in Maiduguri.

But it was a bad day in the office for Group B leaders, Lobi Stars who were dimmed 0-3 by resurgent Bayelsa United. The former NPFL champions have won three matches in a row. They had beaten Abia Warriors 5-1 and won 2-1 at Wikki Tourists before yesterday’s thrashing of the ‘Pride of Benue’.

After the heavy downpour, in-form striker Ikechi Stephen put Bayelsa United in front in the 13th minute before Lobi Stars former player, Jerry Alex, doubled the lead in the 23rd minute.

In the second half, things moved from bad to worse for Lobi Stars when their reliable keeper, Emmanuel Daniel, scored an own goal in the second minute of second half added time for Bayelsa United to win 3-0.

Elsewhere, Doma United compounded Wikki Tourists woes after they defeated their neighbours 2-0 courtesy of Usman Musa’s brace in the 43rd and 48th minute.

In Awka, visiting Niger Tornadoes forced Enugu Rangers to a 2-2 draw with Munir Idris scoring a goal in each half for the visitors just as Reuben Bala and Igboke Kenneth scored a goal each for Rangers.

And after two losses in a row, Adejoh Ogonugwa’s brace in the 80th and 82nd minute propelled Abia Warriors to a slim 2-1 win over visiting Sunshine Stars in Umuahia.