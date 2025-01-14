BELGIUM: National strike disrupts flights, trains, schools

A national strike over pension reform plans severely disrupted air and rail traffic in Belgium on Monday, and affected schools.

The nationwide strike was called by Belgium’s three main unions to protest against pension cuts that might be enacted by the incoming government.

About 40 per cent of flights taking off or landing at Brussels airport – Belgium’s largest – were cancelled, after baggage handlers, security staff and other personnel downed tools, the company operating the terminal told AFP.

Railways saw a spate of cancellations, with only one in three trains connecting major cities operating.

Many teachers – particularly in the Dutch-speaking northern Flanders region, where federal authorities have a say over education – joined the walkout, according to the unions.